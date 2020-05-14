China cbank will conduct MLF operations on Friday - traders

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank has yet to conduct reverse repo operations on Friday, though it is set to conduct medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations during the day, two traders with direct knowledge of the matter said.

There is no MLF loans maturing on the day, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not roll over a batch of 200 billion yuan ($28.19 billion) worth of such loans due on Thursday.

Markets will closely monitor the interest rate on the fresh MLF loan injection to gauge the PBOC monetary policy stance.

The MLF now acts as a guide for the PBOC's new lending benchmark Loan Prime Rate (LPR).

The one-year MLF rate CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC now stands at 2.95%.

The open market operations statement id due 0145 GMT.

($1 = 7.0935 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Andrew Galbraith, Writing by Winni Zhou Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

