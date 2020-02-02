China cbank unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rates to help economy as virus spreads

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Jason Lee / Reuters

China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points on Monday, as authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy from a rapidly spreading virus outbreak.

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points on Monday, as authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy from a rapidly spreading virus outbreak.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the 7-day reverse repo rate CN7DRP=CFXS to 2.40% from 2.50%, and cutting the 14-day tenor CN14DRP=CFXS to 2.55% from 2.65% previously.

The cut came as Chinese financial markets reopened after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, when the death toll from the virus and number of infections had climbed sharply.

On Monday, the PBOC also injected a total of 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.81 billion) into money markets through reverse bond repurchase agreements. Markets had widely expected the liquidity move but most analysts thought rate cuts might follow later once the economic impact was more clear.

($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai and Se Young Lee in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters