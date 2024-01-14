News & Insights

China cbank surprises markets by leaving medium-term rate unchanged, but adds liquidity

January 14, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank boosted liquidity injections but surprised markets by leaving the interest rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 995 billion yuan ($138.84 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.

In a Reuters poll of 35 market participants conducted last week, 19 or 54.3% had expected the central bank to cut the MLF rate to help shore up the weak economy. And a vast majority of the respondents also expected the PBOC to inject fresh funds into the financial system exceeding the amount that were maturing.

With 779 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire this month, the operation resulted a net 216 billion yuan fresh fund injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 89 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping borrowing cost unchanged at 1.80%, it said in an online statement.

($1 = 7.1665 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)

