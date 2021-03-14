China cbank rolls over 100 bln yuan of medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged for 11th month

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's central bank on Monday injected medium-term loans into the banking system while keeping the interest rate unchanged for an 11th straight month.

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Monday injected medium-term loans into the banking system while keeping the interest rate unchanged for an 11th straight month.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the rate on 100 billion yuan ($15.37 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.

The PBOC also said the operation was a rollover of the same amount of maturing MLF loans due on Tuesday.

It added that it has injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system.

With same amount of reverse repos maturing on the same day, the central bank has made no fund injection or withdrawal on a net basis on the day. ($1 = 6.5081 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/MLF (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More