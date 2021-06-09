China cbank governor expects inflation to be below 2% this year

Contributors
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Samuel Shen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's central bank governor Yi Gang said he expects the country's annual average inflation to be below 2% this year, while cautioning against both inflationary and deflationary pressure amid economic and macro policy uncertainty.

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - China's central bank governor Yi Gang said he expects the country's annual average inflation to be below 2% this year, while cautioning against both inflationary and deflationary pressure amid economic and macro policy uncertainty.

China will stick with implementing normal monetary policy, and will focus on the impact from structural changes on prices, Yi told a financial forum in Shanghai.

China will also actively use structural monetary policy tools to support green transformation of the economy, Yi said.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters