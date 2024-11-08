China Carbon Neutral Reschedules AGM Amid Venue Issues

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited (HK:1372) has released an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally scheduled for November 19, 2024, due to venue issues. The AGM will now take place on November 22, 2024, with all resolutions and proxy forms remaining valid for the rescheduled date. Investors should note that the book closure period for determining AGM participation rights remains unchanged.

