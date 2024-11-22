News & Insights

China Carbon Neutral Group Approves Key Resolutions

November 22, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited (HK:1372) has released an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including re-electing directors and approving share mandates. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the resolutions, with a notable mandate to issue additional shares. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

