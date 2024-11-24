China Carbon Neutral Group Announces Board and Committees

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited (HK:1372) has released an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced its board of directors, led by Chairman Mr. Zhong Guoxing and CEO Mr. Di Ling, alongside key committee roles filled by both executive and independent members. The board has established three committees to oversee audit, remuneration, and nomination functions, with Mr. Wang Anyuan and Mr. Wang Jiasi taking significant leadership roles. Investors may find this structured governance approach indicative of the company’s strategic direction.

