China car sales up 27% for first half of May vs month earlier -CPCA

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Retail car sales in China jumped 27% in the first half of May from the same period a month earlier in early signs of recovery for the world's largest auto market, which has been battered by COVID-19 lockdowns, data showed.

Adds background

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Retail car sales in China jumped 27% in the first half of May from the same period a month earlier in early signs of recovery for the world's largest auto market, which has been battered by COVID-19 lockdowns, data showed.

April was the worst month for China's auto market since early 2020 as the country shut factories to combat fresh cases, hurting logistics and sapping demand. In the past few weeks, top cities are slowly easing curbs.

Still down 21% from a year earlier, retail sales for passenger cars for the first 15 days this month rose to 484,000 units, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Thursday.

Sales during the period May 9 to 15 rose 26% from the same period in April to 230,000 units, CPCA said.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters