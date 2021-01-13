China, Canada extend currency swap agreement

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday that the central banks of China and Canada have extended their 200 billion yuan ($31 billion) currency swap agreement for another five years.

The extension can help bilateral financial co-operation and promote trade and investment, it said in an statement.

($1 = 6.4537 Chinese yuan)

