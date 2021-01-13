US Markets

China, Canada extend currency swap agreement

Colin Qian Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
China's central bank said on Wednesday that the central banks of China and Canada have extended their 200 billion yuan ($31 billion) currency swap agreement for another five years.

The extension can help bilateral financial co-operation and promote trade and investment, it said in an statement.

($1 = 6.4537 Chinese yuan)

