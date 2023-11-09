News & Insights

China can raise 2024 budget deficit ratio to spur growth - c.bank adviser

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

November 09, 2023 — 10:21 pm EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraphs 2-3, details in paragraphs 5-8

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China can raise its budget deficit ratio next year to support the economic recovery because there is still space for the central government to issue more debt, Wang Yiming, a policy adviser to the central bank, said on Friday.

"In the short term, we need to increase the intensity of fiscal policy," Wang, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said at the Caixin Summit in Beijing.

"The central government's leverage ratio is relatively low and there is still a lot of room."

A higher budget deficit next year will help drive the country's economic recovery, he said.

Last month, China sharply lifted its 2023 budget deficit to around 3.8% of gross domestic product from 3% because of the planned issuance of 1 trillion yuan ($137.14 billion) in sovereign bonds.

China is able to achieve economic growth of slightly above 5% this year, Wang said. The government has set an annual growth target of around 5% for 2023.

Weak external demand and inadequate domestic demand increase overcapacity pressures in China, Wang said.

($1 = 7.2918 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.