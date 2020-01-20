US Markets

China calls on Canada to release Huawei executive Meng

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

China urged Canada on Monday to release detained Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible.

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China urged Canada on Monday to release detained Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, who made the comments at a daily briefing on Monday, also said that Canada should correct its mistake.

Meng was detained in Canada a year ago and is fighting extradition to the United States. She is scheduled to appear in court for the first phase of her extradition hearing in Vancouver later on Monday.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Huizhong.Wu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692111; Reuters Messaging: Follow me on Twitter @huizhong_wu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular