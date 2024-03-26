China calls hacking allegations by US, UK 'political manoeuvring'

Adds comments from press briefing, context and background

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday urged the U.S. and Britain to stop politicising the issue of cybersecurity, slandering and smearing China and imposing unilateral sanctions on the country.

Authorities on both sides of the Atlantic nicknamed the hacking group Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 or "APT31", calling it an arm of China's Ministry of State Security.

"Previously, China had made technical clarifications and responses to the so-called APT31 information submitted by the British side. It clearly shows that the evidence provided by the British side is insufficient and the relevant conclusions lack professionalism," said Lin.

"Regrettably, however, the British side has not responded further since then," he added.

Lin said China has made solemn representations to all relevant parties, "and will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests."

Several other countries have also lobbed hacking and cyberattack allegations against China, all of which the country has denied.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand government said it had raised concerns with the Chinese government about its involvement in a state-sponsored cyber hack on New Zealand's parliament in 2021.

And earlier this year, the United States said it launched an operation to fight a pervasive Chinese hacking operation that compromised thousands of internet-connected devices.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

