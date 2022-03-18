China calls for quick output resumption at suspended fertiliser firms

Adds detail

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Friday all regions need to ensure supply and stable prices of fertilisers, and it called for quick resumption of production at any shuttered companies.

Fertiliser prices have surged globally since last year on strong demand and high energy prices.

China, a major producer, has already curbed exports and ordered an investigation into supply and pricing.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) did not give any details on how much, if any, production had been suspended but a surge in COVID-19 cases has led to some factories halting operations.

The NDRC document also outlined other measures critical to ensuring food security, including strengthening the management of the wheat crop after a delay to planting last year.

It reiterated the need to "vigorously" expand soybean and oil production, and expand corn growing where possible.

