China calls for quick output resumption at suspended fertiliser firms

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Friday all regions need to ensure supply and stable prices of fertilisers, and it called for quick resumption of production at any shuttered companies.

The National Development and Reform Commission also reiterated the need to stabilise grain output and ensure food security.

