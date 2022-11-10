US Markets

China calls Canadian minister's remarks contrary to fact

November 10, 2022 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Eduardo Baptista for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had launched "stern representations" against Canada following the foreign minister's description of the Asian nation as an "increasingly disruptive, global power".

"The relevant remarks by the Canadian side contravene the facts, are filled with ideological bias, and shamelessly interfere in the internal affairs of China," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular media briefing.

