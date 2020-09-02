China cabinet approves two nuclear power projects - state media

Updates with background

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's cabinet approved two nuclear power projects, according to state radio on Wednesday evening, quoting the country's cabinet meeting.

The approved projects were Hainan Changjiang nuclear power plant phase 2 and Zhejiang San'ao nuclear power plant phase 1, according to state radio.

China last year launched three new nuclear power plants in the provinces of Shandong, Fujian and Guangdong, which marked the end of a moratorium on new projects.

China's nuclear association said the country will build six to eight nuclear reactors a year between 2020 and 2025 and raise total capacity to 70 gigawatts (GW), up 43.5% from end-May, according to the official China Daily in July.

The association was also quoted as saying China's total installed nuclear capacity is expected to stand at 52 GW by the end of 2020, falling short of an initial 58 GW target, but would soon get back on track to bring total capacity either in operation or under construction to around 200 GW by 2035.

