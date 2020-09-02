China cabinet approves two nuclear power projects - state media

Contributors
Emily Chow Reuters
Judy Hua Reuters
Published

China's cabinet approved two nuclear power projects, according to state radio on Wednesday evening, quoting the country's cabinet meeting.

Updates with background

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's cabinet approved two nuclear power projects, according to state radio on Wednesday evening, quoting the country's cabinet meeting.

The approved projects were Hainan Changjiang nuclear power plant phase 2 and Zhejiang San'ao nuclear power plant phase 1, according to state radio.

China last year launched three new nuclear power plants in the provinces of Shandong, Fujian and Guangdong, which marked the end of a moratorium on new projects.

China's nuclear association said the country will build six to eight nuclear reactors a year between 2020 and 2025 and raise total capacity to 70 gigawatts (GW), up 43.5% from end-May, according to the official China Daily in July.

The association was also quoted as saying China's total installed nuclear capacity is expected to stand at 52 GW by the end of 2020, falling short of an initial 58 GW target, but would soon get back on track to bring total capacity either in operation or under construction to around 200 GW by 2035.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Judy Hua; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More