China c.bank will keep liquidity reasonably ample, strengthen support for private firms

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

January 24, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China's central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, said on Wednesday the bank will use various policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably ample, improve credit structure and step up support for private firms and small firms.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will also keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and will steadily promote yuan internationalisation, Pan said at a press conference in Beijing.

