News & Insights

China c.bank to use tools such as RRR to tackle economic woes

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

July 14, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Kevin Yao, Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang for Reuters ->

Adds details, background, paragraphs 3-11

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank will use policy tools such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and medium-term lending facility to weather the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy, a senior bank official said on Friday.

Momentum in China's post-COVID recovery has slowed sharply after a brisk pickup in the first quarter, increasing pressure on policymakers for fresh stimulus measures.

According to the needs of the economic and price situation, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) "will make comprehensive use of various monetary policy tools, such as the reserve requirement ratio, medium-term lending facility, open market operations," said Zou Lan, head of the PBOC monetary policy department.

"In recent years, China has insisted on implementing a prudent and normal monetary policy, with sufficient policy space and abundant policy tools," Zou told a press conference, adding that the bank will keep credit growth appropriate and guide banks to increase lending to small and private firms.

Zou said there is room for making "marginal optimisation" of property polices considering profound changes in supply and demand in the real estate market.

China's exports fell last month at their fastest pace since the onset three years ago of the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed on Thursday. The economy likely grew 7.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier due to a low base, according to a forecast of Monday's data in a Reuters poll, but momentum is rapidly faltering.

The central bank cut the RRR - the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves - in March, and cut its benchmark lending rates by a modest 10 basis points in June, the first such reduction in 10 months.

Downward price pressure is building as consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation and producer deflation worsened in June.

However, PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang said China has not seen deflation and there were no deflationary risks for the second half.

China's cross-border capital flows were basically balanced and the country will prevent sharp fluctuations in the yuan, Liu told the press conference.

The currency rose on Friday, partly on Liu's reassurances.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Liangping Gao and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and William Mallard)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.