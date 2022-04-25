China c.bank to step up policy support for small firms hit by COVID

Commodities

China's central bank said on Tuesday it will step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy, especially to small firms hit by COVID-19, responding to a media question seeking comment on swings in the financial markets.

China will keep liquidity reasonably ample and boost healthy and stable development of the financial markets, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website in response to the question from bank publication Financial News.

The PBOC also said it will add 100 billion yuan ($15.3 billion) in relending to support coal development and increase storage capacity.

($1 = 6.5564 yuan)

