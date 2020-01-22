China c.bank to lower funding costs, prevent debt and inflation risks-adviser

China's central bank will continue to lower financing costs for the economy, but it must prevent leverage ratios from rising and should also consider inflation pressure, a central bank adviser said on Thursday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.