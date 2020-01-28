China c.bank to keep banking system liquidity at 'reasonably ample' level

The central People's Bank of China said on Tuesday that it will use monetary policy tools including open market operations to inject funds to keep banking system liquidity at a reasonably ample level.

In a statement, it also said the holiday for the interbank markets would be extended and resume trading on Monday.

China's other financial markets will also resume trading on Monday, having had their Lunar New Year holiday period extended to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

