China c.bank to cut re-discount, relending rates from July 1 - sources

Rate cuts to reduce funding costs for small firms, rural sectors

6-month relending rate cut to 2.15%; one-year rate cut to 2.25%

Rediscount rate to be cut by 25 bps to 2%

Changes sourcing, adds details, background

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank will cut the re-discount and re-lending rates by 25 basis points as of July 1, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday, in a move that will reduce funding costs for smaller firms and rural sectors.

The Securities Times first reported the rate cuts.

The three-month relending rate for small firms and rural sectors will be cut to 1.95% while the six-month rate will be cut to 2.15% and the one-year rate will cut to 2.25%, the government-backed newspaper reported.

The rediscount rate will be cut by 0.25 percentage point to 2%, it said.

The central bank will also cut the re-lending rate related to financial stability by 50 basis points, it added.

The People's Bank of China has already rolled out a raft of easing steps since early February, including reserve requirement cuts and targeted lending support for virus-hit firms.

China's economy is gradually emerging from a 6.8% decline in the first quarter, its first contraction on record.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.