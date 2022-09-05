China c.bank to cut FX reserve ratio to help limit yuan weakness

Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
China's central bank said on Monday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold, a move seen as aimed at slowing the pace of the yuan's recent depreciation.

The People's Bank of China said it would cut the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 200 basis points (bps) to 6% from 8% beginning Sept. 15, according to an online statement.

The PBOC previously cut the FX reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 100 basis points in April, in a bid to rein in a sliding yuan and make it less expensive for banks to hold dollars.

