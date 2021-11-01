China c.bank tells lenders to make regional adjustments to property loans

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank branches have provided window guidance to local banks on property loans and told the local banks to conduct cross-region adjustments to property loans, a publication of the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank branches also told local lenders to keep total local property loan volumes stable, said Financial News, a newspaper affiliated with the People's Bank of China.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

