China c.bank sets yuan midpoint at over 5-month high as trade deal looms

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

China's central bank set the midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band at 6.8954 per dollar on Tuesday, its strongest fixing since Aug. 1, 2019.

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank set the midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band CNY=PBOC at 6.8954 per dollar on Tuesday, its strongest fixing since Aug. 1, 2019.

The fixing follows strong gains in the spot yuan CNY=CFXS and after the U.S. Treasury Department dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator, days before the two countries are to sign a partial trade deal.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More