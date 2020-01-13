China c.bank sets yuan midpoint at over 5-month high as trade deal looms

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank set the midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band CNY=PBOC at 6.8954 per dollar on Tuesday, its strongest fixing since Aug. 1, 2019.

The fixing follows strong gains in the spot yuan CNY=CFXS and after the U.S. Treasury Department dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator, days before the two countries are to sign a partial trade deal.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

