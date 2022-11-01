China c.bank says yuan will remain stable, hopes for soft landing in housing market

November 01, 2022 — 09:35 pm EDT

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank governor said the yuan exchange rate will remain stable and the country's growth rate remains in a reasonable range.

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, also told a conference in Hong Kong that he hopes China's housing market can achieve a soft landing.

