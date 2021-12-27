China c.bank says to implement management system for property financing

China's central bank said on Monday it will step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and steadily implement a management system for real estate financing.

The PBOC added it will also launch financial infrastructure supervision measures, and steadily promote opening up of the bond market.

