China c.bank says to implement management system for property financing

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday it will step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and steadily implement a management system for real estate financing.

The PBOC added it will also launch financial infrastructure supervision measures, and steadily promote opening up of the bond market.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

