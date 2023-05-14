News & Insights

China c.bank rolls over medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

May 14, 2023 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping interest rates unchanged on Monday, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 125 billion yuan ($18.08 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.75% from the previous operation.

In a Reuters poll of 30 market watchers conducted last week, 26 participants, or 86.7%, predicted no change to the MLF rate, while four respondents expected a marginal rate cut.

With 100 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire this month, the operation resulted in a net 25 billion yuan fresh fund injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 2 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 2.00%, it said in an online statement.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

