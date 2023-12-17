News & Insights

China c.bank resumes 14-day reverse repos to smoothen year-end cash demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 17, 2023 — 08:21 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank resumed injecting short-term cash through 14-day reverse repos for the first time in three months on Monday, as it steps up efforts to smoothen increasing year-end liquidity demand.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a total of 244 billion yuan ($34.28 billion) through reverse repos in open market operations, including 184 billion yuan through the seven-day tenor and 60 billion yuan via the 14-day tenor.

The resumption of lending via 14-day reverse repos to financial institutions was the first such injection since late September.

The central bank said Monday's operation was meant to "keep year-end liquidity conditions reasonably ample," according to an online statement.

($1 = 7.1179 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.