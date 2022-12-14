China c.bank renews medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged for 4th month

December 14, 2022 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping a interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight month on Thursday, largely matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 650 billion yuan ($93.53 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.75% from the previous operation.

In a poll of 24 market watchers conducted this week, 20 participants predicted the PBOC would keep the interest rate on the one-year MLF unchanged. The remaining four respondents expected a marginal rate cut.

With 500 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire on the same day, the operation resulted in a net 150 billion yuan fresh fund injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 2 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 2.00%, it said in an online statement.

The PBOC cut the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves earlier this month to support an economy hurt by COVID-19 shocks.

($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

