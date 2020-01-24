China c.bank raises limit on small bank payments amid virus outbreak

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's central bank said on Friday it would temporarily raise the upper limit on small bank batch payments to 500 million yuan ($72.42 million) from Friday until Jan. 30, to ease fund transfers amid a coronavirus outbreak.

