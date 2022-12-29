China c.bank makes biggest weekly short-term cash injection since 2019

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

December 29, 2022 — 08:42 pm EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank stepped up liquidity support this week by making the biggest weekly cash injection through a short-term bond instrument since 2019 to help financial institutions smoothly tide over the end of the year.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 183 billion yuan ($26.28 billion) through the seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in open market operations on Friday, according to an online statement.

The PBOC attributed the liquidity offerings to "maintaining steady year-end liquidity level".

With 2 billion yuan worth of such reverse repos maturing on Friday, the PBOC injected a net 181 billion yuan on the day. And it brought the weekly cash offerings via the liquidity tool to a net 975 billion yuan, the most since January 2019.

($1 = 6.9625 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.