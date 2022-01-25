China c.bank lifts yuan midpoint to near 4-year high

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a near four-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, pushing its value against major trading partners to the strongest since August 2015.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.3246 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 172 pips, or 0.27%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3418. It was the firmest since April 25, 2018.

The much stronger official guidance rate drove the trade-weighted CFETS basket index .CFSCNYI up to 103.5, the highest since August 11, 2015.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)

