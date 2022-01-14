China c.bank issues draft rules to cap banks' commercial bill financing business

Contributors
Beijing Newsroom Reuters
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

China's central bank published draft rules on Friday to strengthen risk management over the use of commercial bills, and set up caps for banks' commercial bills financing business, according to a statement.

Adds details, background

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank published draft rules on Friday to strengthen risk management over the use of commercial bills, and set up caps for banks' commercial bills financing business, according to a statement.

Banks and finance companies shall not conduct commercial bill financing business of more than 15% of their total assets, according to the draft released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

Financial institutions should also be prudent when conducting commercial paper business, and take measures to prevent market risks and credit risks, according to the rules.

Commercial paper is commonly used by Chinese corporates as a payable that promises suppliers future payment on a fixed date. It has increasingly became a source of funding for some sectors, including the property sector, locked out of other financing channels.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More