China c.bank, HKMA studying 'Southbound' Bond Connect -Financial News

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) are studying plans for a "Southbound" leg of the Bond Connect programme to give mainland investors access to global bond markets, the central bank publication Financial News reported.

The People's Bank of China and the HKMA are studying and discussing a "framework plan" with other parties, the report said, without citing sources.

A "Northbound" leg of the Bond Connect scheme was launched in July 2017, giving foreign investors access to China's onshore bond market.

