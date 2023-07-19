China c.bank eases cross-border financing rule to temper yuan weakness

Adds details on rule change, the impact on yuan and analyst comments

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator on Thursday announced a relaxing of a cross-border financing rule, making it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets and easing depreciation pressure on the yuan currency.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS jumped following the PBOC's statement. It strengthened more than 0.8% to a high of 7.1620, before last fetching 7.1840 as of 0211 GMT.

"Alongside the strong CNY fixing bias, the MPA parameter hike sent a sent a clear message that the PBOC intends to defend the RMB above the 7.2 handle," he said.

The PBOC said in May that China will resolutely curb speculation and large fluctuations in the exchange rate, adding it will guide expectations, correct pro-cyclical and one-sided behaviour when necessary.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS has lost nearly 5% so far this year.

