News & Insights

China c.bank deputy governor says no deflationary risks in H2

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

July 13, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Kevin Yao and Qiaoyi Li for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China has not seen deflation and there's no deflationary risks in the second half of the year, Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of China's central bank, said on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) could trend lower in July before rebounding in August, Liu told a press conference in Beijing.

The CPI was unchanged year-on-year in June, compared with a 0.2% gain seen in May, official data showed.

China's economy needs time to return to normal after the pandemic, Liu said.

The central bank has ample policy tools and will step up "counter cyclical" adjustments, he added.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Qiaoyi Li Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.