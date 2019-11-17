China c.bank cuts 7-day reverse repo rate for first time since 2015

Contributor
the Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's central bank lowered on Monday the interest rate on reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points, the first reduction in the short-term liquidity tool in more than four years.

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank lowered on Monday the interest rate on reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points, the first reduction in the short-term liquidity tool in more than four years.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.50% from 2.55%.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters