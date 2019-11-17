China c.bank cuts 7-day reverse repo rate for first time since 2015

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank lowered on Monday the interest rate on reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points, the first reduction in the short-term liquidity tool in more than four years.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.50% from 2.55%.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.