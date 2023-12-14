China c.bank boosts liquidity offering via policy loans, rate unchanged

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank boosted liquidity injections but kept the interest rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans on Friday, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 1.45 trillion yuan ($203.97 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.

Twenty-nine, or 91%, of 32 market watchers polled by Reuters this week expected the central bank to keep the borrowing cost of the MLF loans unchanged.

And 26 of all respondents predicted that the central bank would inject fresh funds to exceed the maturity.

With 650 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire this month, the operation resulted in a net 800 billion yuan fresh fund injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 50 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 1.80%, it said in an online statement.

($1 = 7.1088 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

