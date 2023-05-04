China buys first cargo of South African corn

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - China imported its first cargo of corn from South Africa this week, official news agency Xinhua reported late on Thursday, as the world's top buyer of the grain seeks to diversify its grain purchasing markets.

The 53,000-tonne cargo bought by state-owned trader COFCO Group arrived into Machong port in southern Guangdong province on Thursday, said the report, and will be sold to animal feed makers.

South Africa, the African continent's top corn producer, is expecting a bumper crop this year, with exports in the 2023/24 crop year estimated in a recent United States agriculture attache report at 2.3 million tonnes.

Though Beijing had approved corn imports from the country years ago, the Cofco purchase is the first significant volume to reach the country.

It comes as China seeks to add new suppliers of grain, after war in top exporter Ukraine disrupted shipments, leaving it more reliant on the U.S.

COFCO is working to expand purchases and "normalize" bulk imports of corn from South Africa, the Xinhua report said, citing Fan Zhenyu, head of COFCO International's corn business.

Late last year, Beijing updated a list of approved Brazilian corn exporters, which jump-started imports from the South American country.

The surge in Brazilian imports has triggered a wave of cancellations of U.S. corn purchases, pushing corn futures to multi-month lows amid demandconcerns.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.