China buys about 10 cargoes of U.S. soybeans after trade talks

CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chinese importers bought about 10 cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Monday, or about 600,000 tonnes, for shipment from Pacific Northwest export terminals from October to December, two traders with direct knowledge of the deals said.

The deals, similar in size to a wave of purchases earlier this month, came after Chinese agriculture officials abruptly canceled a visit to U.S. farm states last week as deputy trade negotiators wrapped up talks in Washington, a move that cast uncertainty over a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

