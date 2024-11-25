China Bright Culture Group Reshuffles Board and Establishes Compliance Committee

China Bright Culture Group (HK:1859) has released an update.
China Bright Culture Group has announced significant changes in its board structure, including the re-designation of Mr. Han and Mr. Shan from independent non-executive Directors to executive Directors. The company has also appointed Mr. Tsui and Mr. Hui as independent non-executive Directors, and established a new Compliance Committee to enhance governance. Investors might find these shifts indicative of the company’s strategic direction and governance priorities.
