China Bright Culture Group Expands Amid Trading Suspension

China Bright Culture Group (HK:1859) has released an update.

China Bright Culture Group is actively pursuing growth in its video content operation and eCommerce promotion services, having recently secured marketing and distribution deals for TV dramas and a movie. The company is also preparing a new online variety show to engage young audiences. Despite the ongoing suspension of its stock trading, China Bright Culture Group continues to monitor the situation and update stakeholders on its business operations.

