China Bright Culture Group Establishes Compliance Committee

China Bright Culture Group has formed a new Compliance Committee composed of independent non-executive directors to ensure adherence to regulatory standards. This committee will meet quarterly to address compliance issues and maintain transparency in operations, reflecting the company’s commitment to governance and accountability.

