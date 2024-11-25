China Bright Culture Group Establishes Compliance Committee

China Bright Culture Group (HK:1859) has released an update.
China Bright Culture Group has formed a new Compliance Committee composed of independent non-executive directors to ensure adherence to regulatory standards. This committee will meet quarterly to address compliance issues and maintain transparency in operations, reflecting the company’s commitment to governance and accountability.
