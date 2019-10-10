China bridge collapse kills three, injures two

Adds TV in slug keyword used by media clients

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Three people died and two were injured when a highway bridge collapsed on Thursday in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, state news agency Xinhua said.

The bridge, in the city of Wuxi, fell on three cars below, killing three people in two of the vehicles, although the third vehicle was empty, it added.

Three cars and two trucks fell from the bridge as it collapsed.

City and transport ministry officials are investigating the cause of the accident, the agency said.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

