China Bourse Predicted To Open Under Pressure On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 55 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,355-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast continues to be soft, with continued profit taking expected following recent strength in the markets - particularly from the technology shares. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the financial shares and insurance companies were offset by support from the property sector.

For the day, the index lost 29.61 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 3,355.37 after trading between 3,328.55 and 3,360.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 11.32 points or 0.49 percent to end at 2,290.49.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.20 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.62 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.33 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.49 percent, Bank of Communications slid 0.43 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 2.10 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.76 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was down 0.25 percent, China Shenhua Energy and Poly Developments both added 0.43 percent, Gemdale rose 0.27 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.93 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks suffered an early sharp move to the downside on Friday. The markets pulled well away from session lows but still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 159.39 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 28,133.31, while the NASDAQ tumbled 144.96 points or 1.27 percent to end at 11,313.13 and the S&P 500 sank 28.10 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,426.96. For the week, the Dow shed 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.3 percent and the S&P fell 2.3 percent.

Technology stocks contributed to the early sell-off on Wall Street once again, as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the sector. At its lows of the session, the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down nearly 10 percent from the record intraday high set on Wednesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported another substantial increase in U.S. employment in August, although the pace of job growth continued to slow from the record spike in June.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday, extending recent losses amid continued concerns about the outlook for gasoline demand and easing of production cuts by leading oil producers. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $1.60 or 4 percent at $39.77 a barrel and finished lower by 7 percent for the week.

Closer to home, China will release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to add 0.1 percent on year after sinking 1.4 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.1 percent, easing from 7.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $50.5 billion, down from $62.33 billion a month earlier.

