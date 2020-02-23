China Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 65 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,040-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed concerns about the coronavirus and its repercussions. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets are now expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and insurance companies.

For the day, the index added 9.52 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 3,039.67 after trading between 3,020.14 and 3,058.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 21.21 points or 1.1 percent to end at 1,907.35.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.36 percent, Bank of China lost 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.15 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.94 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.66 percent, China Minsheng Bank fell 0.51 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.08 percent, PetroChina and Baoshan Iron both eased 0.19 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.07 percent, Poly Developments sank 1.98 percent, China Vanke plunged 2.01 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened firmly in the red on Friday and remained there throughout the sessions, extending recent losses.

The Dow shed 227.57 points or 0.78 percent to end at 28,992.41, the NASDAQ lost 174.38 points or 1.79 percent to 9,576.59 and the S&P 500 fell 35.48 points or 1.05 percent to 3,337.75. For the week, the Dow shed 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.6 percent and the S&P slumped 1.3 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders tracked the latest coronavirus news, with Chinese officials reporting 1,109 new confirmed cases of the illness, up sharply from 349 cases the previous day.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a pullback in existing home sales in January - although home sales in January were up by 9.6 percent on an annual basis.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday on reports suggesting a rift in the crude-production alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.50 or 0.9 percent at $53.38 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.