China Bourse May See Additional Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 0.9 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,840-point plateau and it's looking at a higher open again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index picked up 18.56 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 2,838.49 after trading between 2,830.02 and 2,854.96. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 5.89 points or 0.30 percent to end at 1,750.28.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.59 percent, while Bank of China advanced 0.85 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 2.37 percent, China Life Insurance soared 5.85 percent, Ping An Insurance accelerated 2.87 percent, PetroChina increased 0.44 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 2.01 percent, China Shenhua Energy was up 0.19 percent, Gemdale gained 1.47 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.38 percent and China Vanke added 0.53 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

