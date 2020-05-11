China Bourse May Extend Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in wo of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,895-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.54 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,894.80 after trading between 2,884.38 and 2,914.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 4.43 points or 0.24 percent to end at 1,804.74.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.78 percent, while China Construction Bank added 0.63 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.03 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.43 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.27 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.23 percent, Baoshan Iron advanced 0.82 percent, Gemdale dropped 0.98 percent, Poly Developments sank 0.88 percent, China Vanke increased 0.57 percent and Bank of China and PetroChina were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will release April numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are predicted to fall 0.5 percent on month and climb 3.7 percent on year after sinking 1.2 percent on month and rising 4.3 percent on year in March. Producer prices are tipped to sink 2.6 percent on year after sliding 1.5 percent in the previous month.

